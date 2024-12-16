'Sonia Gandhi Took Away Nehru's Letters to Mountbatten': BJP Alleges Huge Conspiracy

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of taking away 51 cartons of letters from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML) during her tenure as UPA Chairperson. The claim was made by historian Rizwan Kadri, a PMML Society member, who said these documents include letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru to Edwina Mountbatten. Kadri has written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi , urging him to ensure these ‘historically significant’ documents are returned.

Sonia Took Away Nehru's Letters

Kadri stated in his letter that these papers hold immense historical value. "These documents are an important aspect of our history and must be returned to the museum for public access and historical research," Kadri wrote.

‘Intriguing,’ says BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the controversy ‘intriguing.’ In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Patra wrote,"From what’s today the Prime Minister's Museum and Library, and formerly the Nehru Museum and Library, the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi took away 51 cartons of letters written by Nehru to various personalities, including Edwina Mountbatten! Rizwan Kadri has written to Rahul Gandhi, seeking his help to retrieve these letters from his mother, Sonia Gandhi."

What was Written to Edwina?

Patra raised questions about the contents of these letters, particularly those addressed to Edwina Mountbatten. "What intrigues me is what Nehru ji might have written to Edwina Mountbatten that needed censoring. Will Rahul Gandhi help in getting back these letters between Nehru and Edwina?" Patra mentioned.

He further questioned why Sonia Gandhi removed the letters before they could be digitised in 2010, as was planned. Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "When the decision was made to digitise these documents, why did Sonia Gandhi take these letters? What was in these letters that the Gandhi family did not want the nation to know?"

BJP IT Cell Joins the Debate