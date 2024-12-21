Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Soros has Declared Economic War Against India, Wants to Create Chaos in Country: Kiren Rijiju

Published 23:13 IST, December 21st 2024

Soros has Declared Economic War Against India, Wants to Create Chaos in Country: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said George Soros wants to create chaos in India, declaring an economic war against the country, supported by Rahul Gandhi and left.

Reported by: Digital Desk
"Soros has declared an economic war against India and declared to go against Indian democracy" said Rijiju | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that George Soros wants to create chaos in India adding the alleged charges against the deep state are extremely serious. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Union Minister said Soros has declared an economic war against India and declared to go against the Indian democracy and this is being propounded by Rahul Gandhi and many left leaders in the country. 

Responding to the charges on Soros that he, the deep state are funding for anti-India activities, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ”Our MPs brought the issue of the Soros, which is very serious. This issue is serious because Soros is a person."

“We are concerned about the OCCRP report which came out”, Union Minister added.

Soros and His Economic War Against India

"Soros has declared an economic war against India and declared to go against Indian democracy. He wants to create a chaos and that is being propounded by Rahul Gandhi and many left leaders in the country.", Kiren Rijiju said.

Earlier, the Union Minister raised a concern that issues like George Soros' links should not be seen politically. He urged Congress to raise voices if their leaders are linked to anti-India forces and unite against them.

The Congress has been conspiring to get power by putting the country's interests at stake, he alleged.

Union Minister on Assaultgate

Kiren Rijiju gave a detailed account of the alleged assault by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs at Makar Dwar. Rijiju, a witness to the incident, described how Rahul's actions led to the injury of MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. The Minister condemned the assault and criticized Rahul's leadership, questioning his respect for democratic principles and his ability to lead the opposition effectively.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn’t believe in democracy," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“He doesn’t listen to anybody, walks around, and pushes MPs, resulting in injuries,” Rijiju added while talking to Republic. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:36 IST, December 21st 2024

Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress

Recommended

India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News
KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.