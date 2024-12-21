Soros has Declared Economic War Against India, Wants to Create Chaos in Country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that George Soros wants to create chaos in India adding the alleged charges against the deep state are extremely serious. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Union Minister said Soros has declared an economic war against India and declared to go against the Indian democracy and this is being propounded by Rahul Gandhi and many left leaders in the country.

Responding to the charges on Soros that he, the deep state are funding for anti-India activities, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ”Our MPs brought the issue of the Soros, which is very serious. This issue is serious because Soros is a person."

“We are concerned about the OCCRP report which came out”, Union Minister added.

Soros and His Economic War Against India

"Soros has declared an economic war against India and declared to go against Indian democracy. He wants to create a chaos and that is being propounded by Rahul Gandhi and many left leaders in the country.", Kiren Rijiju said.

Earlier, the Union Minister raised a concern that issues like George Soros' links should not be seen politically. He urged Congress to raise voices if their leaders are linked to anti-India forces and unite against them.

The Congress has been conspiring to get power by putting the country's interests at stake, he alleged.

Union Minister on Assaultgate

Kiren Rijiju gave a detailed account of the alleged assault by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs at Makar Dwar. Rijiju, a witness to the incident, described how Rahul's actions led to the injury of MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. The Minister condemned the assault and criticized Rahul's leadership, questioning his respect for democratic principles and his ability to lead the opposition effectively.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn’t believe in democracy," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.