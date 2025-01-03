Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter Narrowly Escapes After Bus Collides With Her Car In Kolkata

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s daughter, Sana Ganguly escaped unhurt after her car suddenly collided with a bus in Kolkata’s Behala area on Friday. According to the police, Sana was sitting in the back seat of the car, when the accident occurred. On information, the police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a bus travelling from Kolkata to Raichak suddenly collided with Sana Ganguly's car. Fortunately, Sana was sitting beside the driver at the time of the accident and escaped unhurt, the sources claimed.

The Kolkata police have detained the driver of the bus for reckless driving.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.