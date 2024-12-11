Published 18:41 IST, December 11th 2024
South Delhi to Face Water Cut on December 12: Check List Of Affected Areas And Timings
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday announced that water supply in parts of South Delhi will be disrupted on the morning of December 12 due to maintenance work
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday announced that water supply in parts of South Delhi will be disrupted on the morning of December 12 due to maintenance work, as reported by news agency PTI.
The areas affected include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, and Khanpur Village, the DJB said in a statement.
Water supply will be temporarily stopped in several areas, including Khan Pur Extension, JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park, and Devli Village.
The disruption is expected to affect daily water access for residents in these regions.
In light of this, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has urged residents to use water carefully and conserve it during this period.
Additionally, water tankers will be made available on demand for residents in need, and they can request them by contacting the DJB helpline or the central control room.
Delhi Faces Acute Water Crisis Due to Ammonia Contamination in Yamuna
In October, Delhi experienced a severe water supply crisis as high ammonia levels in the Yamuna River affected the functioning of the city’s water treatment plants.
Water treatment plants (WTPs) at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi faced challenges in handling the high ammonia levels in Yamuna's raw water. However, once the ammonia content was reduced, the plants resumed normal operations. Meanwhile, residents in areas like Vasant Kunj and Anand Vihar reported water shortages and issues with ammonia contamination.
A government report, submitted on July 29 by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, highlighted the urgent need to expand the treatment capacity of Delhi’s water plants. The nine operational water treatment plants currently have a combined capacity of 950 million gallons per day (mgd), but they are processing about 990 mgd. The report warned that operating plants beyond their capacity could compromise both plant health and the quality of treated water. “Operating WTPs above their capacity has a direct bearing on the health of the plant as well as the quality of potable water being treated from such WTPs,” the report said.
