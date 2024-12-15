South Goa to Experience 7-Hour Power Cut Today: Check Timings and Affected Areas

Margao: Parts of South Goa will experience power outage today, Dec 15, from 7 AM to 5 PM due to maintenance work on high-voltage transmission lines. Affected areas include Canacona, Sanguem, Quepem, and parts of Salcete.

According to Superintending Engineer Rajeev Samant, the 220 KV circuits Le 220 KV Ponda-Xeldem and 220 KV API Ambewadi feeding the 220/110/33/11 KV Xeldem sub station must be shut down.

List of Affected Areas:

The entire talukas of Canacona, Sanguem, and Quepem, as well as a portion of Salcete (Cuncolim, Cuncolim Industrial Estate, Velim, Balli, Fatorpa, Nessai, Carmona, Benaulim, Varca, Colva, and Navelim), as well as all 33KV and 110KV consumers at Verna Industrial Estate, a portion of Dharbandora taluka (Village panchayat Kirlapal-Dabal, Shigao-Collem, Mollem, and a portion of Ponda Taluka, village panchayat Panchawadi, and the Selaulim water works at Xelpem, would be impacted.