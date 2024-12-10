Search icon
Published 13:10 IST, December 10th 2024

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake to Visit India from Dec 15-17

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a two-day visit to India from December 15, in his first overseas visit after assuming office.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sri Lanka President Dissanayake to visit India from Dec 15-17 | Image: AP

Colombo: Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a two-day visit to India from December 15, in his first overseas visit after assuming office, it was announced on Tuesday.

During his visit, Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters here.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando, said Jayathissa, also the Minister of Health.

The December 15-17 visit is Dissanayake's first overseas visit since being elected the island nation's president in September.

The invitation to visit New Delhi was extended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited Colombo less than a fortnight after Dissanayake's victory.

Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

Dissanayake's visit was on hold until the completion of the parliamentary election in November when his NPP recorded a historic win, gaining absolute control of the 225-member Parliament. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 13:10 IST, December 10th 2024

