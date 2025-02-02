Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Lauds Mahakumbh Arrangements, Commends CM Yogi's Devotion And Hard Work

Maha Kumbh: Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar applauded the arrangements at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, crediting the Uttar Pradesh administration and the central government for ensuring a smooth experience for millions of devotees. He also urged people not to rush and to follow the rules while taking part in the religious gathering.

The spiritual leader extended his congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that the event was successful because of his devotion and hard work.

He said, "We are here in Prayagraj. All the arrangements have been made so smoothly by the central government and the Uttar Pradesh administration".

Speaking at the Kumbh Mela, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted the seamless organization of the event, noting that lakhs of devotees were engaged in worship without any disruptions. He emphasised that both the government and administration were actively working to protect religious traditions.

He assured devotees that bathing at any designated location in the Kumbh area would bring spiritual merit.

Urging discipline, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reminded pilgrims of their responsibility to respect the law and maintain order.

He advised them to avoid haste while performing rituals and take their time during the sacred bath to fully absorb the spiritual essence of the Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh Mela