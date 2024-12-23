Srinagar Freezes at Minus 7 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: The surface of the Dal Lake on Monday froze as an intense coldwave gripped the Kashmir valley.

The minimum temperature experienced in the city was -7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded was 7 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals showed people sitting around bonfires and wearing warm clothes to protect themselves from the harsh winters.

"The weather has become very cold.. our hands have started freezing and the Dal lake has frozen... this is the first time the city has experienced such a temperature.." said a local resident while speaking to ANI.

Another resident said that snowfall could occur in the city due to the current temperatures.

"There is a very high chance that there might be snowfall here.. it is very cold right now. People should take all measures to protect themselves," said the resident.

The IMD has predicted a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir December 24 onwards.

Earlier on December 22, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had cancelled his scheduled programmes in Jammu to oversee the working of the power and other departments amid the severe cold spell in the state.

"In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power department & other important departments," Abdullah posted on X while travelling to Srinagar from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

He assured that he would make up to the people and organisations whose programmes have been affected after he cancelled his visit to Jammu.