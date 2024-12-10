Search icon
Published 11:04 IST, December 10th 2024

Srinagar Records Coldest Night of the Season at -5.4°Celcius

Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season on December 9 as temperatures plunged to -5.4°C on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season on December 9 as temperatures plunged to -5.4°C on Monday. | Image: Republic

Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced its coldest night of the season on December 9 as temperatures plunged to -5.4°C, according to the Meteorological Department. This surpassed the previous record of -5.5°C for this winter.

The freezing conditions extended across the Kashmir Valley, with several areas reporting even lower temperatures. Sonamarg emerged as one of the coldest spots at -9.7°C, followed by Shopian (-8.5°C) and Pahalgam (-8.4°C).

Other significant lows were recorded in Anantnag (-7.9°C), Pulwama (-8.3°C), Budgam (-6.4°C), Ganderbal (-5.2°C), and Kupwara (-4.5°C).

In the Jammu region, while temperatures were relatively higher, some areas still experienced sharp drops. Jammu city recorded 5.4°C, Katra registered 5.6°C, while Padder saw a steep drop to -7.7°C. Bhaderwah and Samba recorded lows of -3.4°C and 0.3°C, respectively.

The neighboring Union Territory  Ladakh region remained among the coldest, with Leh freezing at -13.2°C and Kargil close behind at -12.4°C.

Today, the Kashmir Valley is expected to see a daytime high of 4°C, with nighttime temperatures dropping to around -6°C.
 

Updated 11:04 IST, December 10th 2024

