New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Death Toll Rises to 18, High-Level Probe Ordered | LIVE

LIVE: Rush At New Delhi Railway Station Leads To Chaos, Emergency Responders Pressed

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede LIVE: A stampede caused by a massive influx of passengers led to 18 deaths, including 4 children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress and offered condolences to those who lost their lives.

The Railway Ministry has deployed four special trains to evacuate passengers, with assistance from the Delhi Police, Railway Police, NDRF, Fire Services, and ambulances.

