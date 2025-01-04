Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Stampede-Like Situation During Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri's Event In Thane | Video

Published 18:46 IST, January 4th 2025

Stampede-Like Situation During Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri's Event In Thane | Video

A stampede-like situation occurred during the event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Mankoli Naka.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stampede-like situation during Dhirendra Shastri's event in Thane | Image: ANI

Thane: A stampede-like situation occurred during the event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Mankoli Naka. More details awaited…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:50 IST, January 4th 2025

Maharashtra

Recommended

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: B'luru Court Grants Bail To Nikita Singhania
India News
SCG Crowd Engage In Racist Chants In Stark Reminder To Monkeygate
SportFit
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
Is Virat Kohli Mr. Fix It? Reactions Come In As Batter Takes Captaincy
SportFit
Soldier Who Died by Suicide in Las Vegas Confided Pain to Ex-Girlfriend
World News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Completes Bail Surety Formalities
Entertainment News
New Namo Bharat RRTS Stretch Launch in Ghaziabad Tomorrow
India News
Yogi Govt to Highlight Tourism at Madrid and Berlin Trade Fairs
India News
Consent, Parental Nod for Kids on Social Media in Focus: Experts on DPDP
Tech
Deep State Actor George Soros To Be Awarded US Highest Civilians Honour
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: