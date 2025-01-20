'Staring at Your Wife Is Not Necessary': Durex Amid 90-Hour Work Week Debate

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide backlash to L&T Chairman SN Subramanyan’s remarks proposing 90-hour work week for employees, Durex decided to up the notch by trolling him, as his comments drew criticism from a wide range of people, including industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, and politicians.

Durex decided to take it up a notch with their trademark humor, responding, “Staring at your wife is not necessary,” while cleverly promoting one of their products.

The company posted a picture of a blindfold on Instagram, playfully implying that an eyemask could be the ideal solution. They also humorously referred to L&T as the "Love & Tease Corporation."

Durex's Instagram Post

L&T Chairman's Remark

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at the husband? Get to the office and start working If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays," L&T chairman said.

After his remarks sparked a renewed debate on work-life balance, the company’s HR, Sonica Muraleedharan, addressed the controversy, stating that his comments had been taken out of context, resulting in misunderstandings and unwarranted criticism.

“It’s truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan (SNS) have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism. Having been present during the internal address, I can confidently state that SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks," she wrote in a LinkedIn post.