Starting January 1, Giving Money to Beggars Could Land You in Trouble in This City

Bhopal: India's cleanest city Indore, is now aiming to be beggar-free. It has decided on an extreme measure to ensure its streets are free of beggars. January 1 onwards, the district administration will start registering FIR against anyone who gives money to beggars.

Ashish Singh (District Collector), told media that the city's administration has already issued an order of banning begging in Indore. "Our awareness campaign against begging will continue till the end of this month. If any person is found giving alms from January 1, an FIR will also be registered against him/her," he said. "I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people," the official added.

The efforts to make Indore streets beggar-free are being made under a pilot project of the central government to rehabilitate beggars. This project covers 10 cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ahmedabad.

The Indore administration made some startling revelations during the anti-begging campaign. Project officer Dinesh Maria said, "When we prepare reports, we find some beggars have a pucca house and other's children work in a bank. Once we found Rs 29,000 on a beggar. Another beggar loaned money and claimed interest. One gang came with children from Rajasthan to beg here. They were rescued from a hotel where they were staying.