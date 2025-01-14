Step Inside Asia's Second Largest ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai, Grand Inauguration Tomorrow | VIDEO

Mumbai: The second largest ISKCON temple in Asia, located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15.

This ISKCON temple, spread across 9 acres in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has been magnificently constructed.

Asia's Second Largest ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | VIDEO

It took 12 years to complete and approximately 170 crores were spent, funded entirely by donations from devotees.

Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the temple is named ‘Shri Shri Radha Madan Mohan’

ISKCON temple, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai | image credit: X

Key Features of Temple

The construction of this ISKCON temple involved white and brown marble stones, creating an extraordinary architectural masterpiece.

The temple offers all modern amenities and features separate ashrams within the premises.

In front of the temple, there is a vast garden, decorated with white, golden, and pink colors.

Asia's second largest ISKCON temple

For Vedic education, there is a college library with facilities for studying medical texts and other educational resources.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known for promoting the Bhagavad Gita, has constructed this temple in Kharghar Sector 23, Navi Mumbai.

This project took 12 years to complete.

Grand Prasadam Hall

The grand Prasadam Hall will distribute prasadam to devotees, with seating arrangements for 3,000 people, and cultural programs and other events will be held there.

Advaitachaitanya Das Maharaj said, "This temple is magnificently constructed with white marble, symbolizing peace and harmony. Spanning 9 acres, this grand temple offers all the facilities. It is a beautiful temple, and devotees who come here will experience immense peace and joy. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this temple."

Vast area of ISKCON temple | image source: X