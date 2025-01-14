Steve Jobs's Wife Falls Sick Ahead of ‘Amrit Snan’ at Maha Kumbh

She was scheduled to take the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers on Tuesday. However, Swami Kailashanand Giri informed that she fell sick due to an allergic reaction during her journey from Varanasi to Prayagraj.

"She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. However, she has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Swami Kailashananda of Niranjan Akhara told news agency ANI.