Stop Calling Any Disputed Structure a Mosque, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Asserting that disputed structures in the country should not be called mosques, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people would stop going to these disputed structures only after these sites are not labelled as mosques.

Explaining further, UP CM said that Islam does not allow the construction of mosques by hurting other religious sentiments as “it stands against its principles”.

Stop Calling Disputed Sites ‘Mosque’

“Kisi bhi vivadit dhaanche ko masjid nahi bolna chahiye. Hum jis din masjid bolna bandh kar denge, uss din log jaana bhi bandh kar denge (Any disputed structure should not be called a mosque. The day we stop calling it a mosque, people will stop going there)," Uttar Pradesh CM said at an event hosted by a private channel.

“Sanatanis go to temples for worship, (this is not so) for Islamic practices. Therefore, it is unnecessary and counterproductive to insist on calling any structure a mosque," he added.

UP CM Says, ‘Old Wounds Need Surgery’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an interview with Republic Bharat, spoke about recent riots in Sambhal that occurred on November 24, 2024. He stressed the need to address long-standing issues in the region. "Surgery is required for old wounds," he said, mentioning the importance of correcting historical wrongs..