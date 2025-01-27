Stranded And Sweating: Viral Video Claims Air India Passengers Left in Plane Without AC For Hours

New Delhi: Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Dubai reportedly endured a harrowing five-hour ordeal after being stranded inside the aircraft without air conditioning. Instagram user Tejasvi Anandkumar Soni shared details of the alleged incident, claiming that the flight, initially scheduled to depart at 8:25 AM, was delayed for hours while passengers, including toddlers and senior citizens, suffered in stifling conditions.

"What a horrible experience for all the passengers flying with @airindia to dubai on flight AI909. The flight that was supposed to take off at 8:25 AM was delayed for 5 hours with passengers (including toddlers and senior citizens) on board without the air condition system working. Passengers started feeling suffocated and yet the crew did not provide and relief untill passengers forced them to open the gates and deboard.Truly not the kind of experience we expected from an airline owned by one of the most accountable business houses @tata_trusts. The captain not once came out of the cockpit to address the passengers to assauge the situation but only waited inside untill passengers lost their calm after 5 hours waiting patiently. High time the aviation ministry starts to handle such incidents with strictest of actions. Why should the passengers be always on the receiving end?" Tejasvi said in his post alongside the video.

What's in the video?

The clip captures chaotic scenes inside the cabin, with passengers visibly distressed. Some are seen crowding near the front of the aircraft, while others bang on the overhead bins in frustration.

One passenger can be heard shouting, “We don’t trust you. We don’t want to put our lives at stake. Please leave us.”

The reel's caption describes the situation as a “horrible experience,” alleging that relief was only provided after passengers demanded the doors be opened to let them deboard. The staff member responding over the intercom is heard saying, “The aerobridge has to be connected. Please understand.”

Disclaimer: Republic World cannot independently verify the claims made in the video.