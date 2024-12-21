Strengthening India-Kuwait Ties: PM Modi Arrives in Kuwait, First Visit by Indian PM in 43 Years

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day official visit. During his visit, he is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with the Gulf nation's leadership and connect with the Indian diaspora to strengthen India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi's visit to Kuwait, invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The last such visit was made by Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Indian officials stated that strengthening defense and security cooperation will be a primary focus of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

PM Modi arrived in Kuwait City | image source: X / @narendramodi

During the visit, Modi is to hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched a performance by the Indian diaspora artists in Kuwait City.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw our performance. It is a very proud moment. It is a big achievement for us. On behalf of our entire team, we are thankful to Prime Minister Modi. He asked us our names... We are very happy, " said a member of the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi and Kuwaiti Royal | image source: X / @narendramodi

PM Modi Meets 101 Year old Ex-IFS Officer

On Saturday, PM Modi met 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa and interacted with the Indian community at a hotel in Kuwait City.

The meeting followed a request from Shreya Juneja, who had urged the Prime Minister to meet her grandfather, a great 'admirer' of Modi.

PM Modi Before departing for Kuwait

In his departure statement, he said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

India-Kuwait Trade Relations

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. He would also meet the vibrant Indian diaspora here. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed USD 10 billion.

India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.