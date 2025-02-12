Strip Naked, Creams Applied to Heads & Mouths: 5 Third-Year Students Arrested for Allegedly Ragging Juniors in Kerala

Kottayam: Kottayam police have arrested five third-year nursing students for allegedly ragging first-year students at the Government Nursing College, officials said. The arrests came after three junior students filed a complaint detailing months of brutal harassment at the institute.

Strip Naked, Beaten with Dumbbells

According to the complaint, ragging had been going on since November last year, with first-year students subjected to physical assault in the name of ragging. The victims alleged that their seniors forced them to perform humiliating tasks, including standing naked, and subjected them to severe physical abuse. They were allegedly beaten with dumbbells meant for weightlifting and injured using compasses and sharp objects.

The complainants further stated that after inflicting injuries, the seniors applied lotion to the wounds, causing them further pain. Additionally, they were forced to have cream smeared on their faces, heads, and mouths as part of the ragging.

Take Money from Juniors to Buy Alcohol

Apart from the physical abuse, the first-year students also alleged financial exploitation. They claimed that their seniors regularly took money from them on Sundays to buy alcohol. Those who failed to give money to disobey their order were reportedly face more torture.