Stunning! ISRO Beams Down Breathtaking Space Images of Maha Kumbh Captured by EOS-04

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) released detailed satellite images of the Maha Kumbh 2025 site at Sangam, Prayagraj. Captured by the EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) ‘C’ band microwave satellite, the images showcased the intricate layout of the Tent City, the network of pontoon bridges, and the supporting infrastructure prepared for the grand religious event.

The images, dated September 15, 2023, and December 29, 2024, provided a time-lapse view of the transformation of the site.

The earlier images depicted the area before the Kumbh Mela preparations began, while the recent ones highlighted the extensive infrastructure developed for the event.

The satellite's all-weather capability and fine resolution (FRS-1, 2.25m) ensured precise and comprehensive data.

ISRO’s contribution offered unique insights into the large-scale planning behind the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The images revealed the meticulous organization of temporary structures, roads, and bridges, which play a critical role in managing the millions of pilgrims expected to attend.

Maha Kumbh Mela