Published 14:59 IST, February 4th 2025

Sub-Inspector, Bank Employee Killed in Road Accident in Telangana

A woman sub-inspector and a bank employee died after their vehicles collided with each other on Tuesday morning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A woman sub-inspector and a bank employee died after their vehicles collided with each other on Tuesday morning. | Image: PTI/representative

Karimnagar : A woman sub-inspector and a bank employee died after their vehicles collided with each other on Tuesday morning in Jagtial district, police said.

Sub-inspector Kokkula Shwetha (30) was travelling back to Jagtial from her native village, Arnakonda, when the accident occurred, they said.

At around 8.30 am, on the outskirts of Chilvakodur village under Gollapalli police limits, Shwetha's car collided with a motorcycle before crashing into a roadside tree. Shwetha, a 2020 Civil SI batch officer serving in the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB) at Jagtial, died on the spot, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Naresh, a bank employee from Luxettipet in Mancherial district, also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police shifted the bodies to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial for a post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

