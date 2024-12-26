Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Suicide Bid Outside Parliament: Why Did Baghpat Man Try to Immolate Self? Police Probe Underway

Published 21:36 IST, December 26th 2024

Suicide Bid Outside Parliament: Why Did Baghpat Man Try to Immolate Self? Police Probe Underway

A day after a 26-year-old man from Baghpat set himself on fire near the new Parliament building in Delhi, the Baghpat police on Thursday said a probe has been ordered.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suicide Bid Outside Parliament: Why Did Baghpat Man Try to Immolate Self? Police Probe Underway | Image: ANI

Baghpat: A day after a 26-year-old man from Baghpat set himself on fire near the new Parliament building in Delhi, the Baghpat police on Thursday said a probe has been ordered to find out reasons behind the suicide bid.

Jitendra alias Bhola, a Dalit labourer, has two cases of assault registered against him in Baghpat, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said Jitendra, a resident of Chhaprauli town, had left home on Wednesday telling his father Mahipal that he was going to Delhi for some work and would return by evening.

After arriving in Delhi, Jitendra reached near the Railway Bhawan and tried to commit suicide and is undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.

"On receiving the information about the youth attempting suicide in Delhi, Baraut Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Singh Tomar and Khekada Inspector Kailash Chandra were immediately rushed to Delhi to ensure his proper treatment and care," Vijayvargiya said.

He further said Baghpat Additional Superintendent of Police NP Singh has been directed to investigate the matter.

He said two cases of assault were registered against Jitendra and his family in Baghpat.

According to Devesh Sharma, inspector at Chhaprauli police station, Jitendra had also lodged a case against several people including homeguard Kavinder, a resident of Chhaprauli, in May 2024.

In all these three cases, a chargesheet has been filed in the court by the Baghpat police, officials said.

It was alleged that the homeguard and his family members entered Jitendra's house and attacked him and others in the house them with stones.

Homeguard Kavinder had lodged two cases against Jitendra, one in 2021 and the other in 2022, under several serious sections including attempt to murder, Inspector Sharma said.

He said police had filed a final report after investigation in the SC/ST Act case filed by Jitendra.

Meanwhile, locals in Chhaprauli said that Jitendra was disturbed by the alleged harassment of the police and was also afraid of punishment by the court.

On Wednesday, after the immolation at about 3.35 pm near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building, Jitendra was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

He suffered 95 per cent deep burns and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the burns department, a professor in the department of medicine at the hospital had said.

Carrying a bag containing some clothes and a notebook, he sat on the footpath for a few minutes before pouring some chemicals over himself and setting himself on fire, a police officer had said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:36 IST, December 26th 2024

Recommended

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS Delhi
India News
Multiple Casualties Reported After Bus Crashed In Norway's Hadsel
World News
Virat Kohli Faces Backlash Following Altercation With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Congress to Launch 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra' in Jan | LIVE
India News
War 2 To Housefull 5: Bollywood Sequels To Look Forward To In 2025
Entertainment News
Squid Games Season 2: 'Spoiler-Free' Memes Go Viral Hours After Release
Entertainment News
RJ Simran Singh Popular Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram
India News
Kamran Ghulam Loses Temper While Batting, Abuses Proteas Wicketkeeper
SportFit
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Squid Games 2: New Titles On OTT This Weekend
Entertainment News
Rahul Returns To Old Tactics, Doubts EC's Role In Maharashtra Results
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.