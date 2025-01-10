Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down: Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Resignation

Published 18:27 IST, January 10th 2025

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down: Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Resignation

Sukhbir Singh Badal Quits As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Party To Elect New President Amid Leadership Crisis

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sukhbir Singh Badal Quits As SAD Chief, Party To Elect New President Amid Leadership Crisis | Image: PTI

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday resigned as the party chief as he tendered his resignation to the party leadership. As per reports, the SAD has also accepted the resignation tendered by Sukhbir Singh Badal. Now, following the resignation of Badal, the top leadership of the SAD will now choose a new party president. 

 

Updated 18:32 IST, January 10th 2025

