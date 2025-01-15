Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Over Rising Cyber Crimes, Spam Calls

Published 19:00 IST, January 15th 2025

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Over Rising Cyber Crimes, Spam Calls

The SC on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL alleging an "enormous rise" in cyber crimes and "nuisance" of unsolicited calls in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Over Rising Cyber Crimes, Spam Calls | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL alleging an "enormous rise" in cyber crimes and "nuisance" of unsolicited calls in the country.

Observing government agencies were doing their bit, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued a notice to the Department of Telecommunications.

"Yes, we understand the problem is there. Let the Centre respond,” the bench said, noting the PIL of one Gowrishankar from Bengaluru.

The plea sought a direction to telecom network operators to implement the calling name presentation service (CNAP).

The service, which facilitates identification of the caller's name and is usually displayed in the caller ID section of the phone, may help recipients to make informed decisions about calls and combat spam calls.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:00 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Gauff Is Into The Australian Open's 3rd Round And Still Unbeaten In 2025
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
As Superstar Culture Ruins India Men's Cricket, Women's Break Record
Videos
Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit PAK? PCB Expect Skipper's Presence
SportFit
Tollywood's Old Guards Claim Sankranti Holiday, Game Changer Struggles
Entertainment News
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes
India News
SC Bars ECI From Announcing Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Result
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple
Videos
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Bengaluru Man Finds Live Worm in Salad Ordered via Zomato
India News
Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer: Good Scenes...
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: