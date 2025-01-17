Supriya Sule Opens Up On Strained Relations With Ajit Pawar, Says He Refuses To Talk To Her

Baramati: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule opened up on her strained relations with her cousin and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar saying the latter refuses to talk to her.

Sule said the same after the two families shared the stage during the inauguration of an agriculture exhibition in Baramati on Thursday.

Speaking about the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sule told reporters, "I'm in touch with Sunetra Pawar, Parth and Jay Pawar. I try to talk to Ajit Pawar but he refuses to talk to me."

Sule during the Lok Sabha elections had said that Devendra Fadnavis would take her calls but not Ajit Pawar.

Sule said besides her, NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and her mother Pratibha Pawar have always been in touch with the people."

She said, "After our party split, all three of us have never criticised anyone. The kind of values that my parents have instilled in me have always helped me to be in touch with people and not go away from them."

Sule in the past had said, "It is hard to say whether Pawars can reunite with Ajit Pawar politically. As long as he is working for the BJP it will not be easy. Our ideologies still remain a challenge politically."