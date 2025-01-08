Surajkund International Crafts Mela to Be Held From Feb 7-23| All Details Inside

Faridabad: The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7 to February 23 at the Surajkund Complex in Faridabad district, officials said.

Haryana Tourism Corporation Principal Secretary Kala Ramachandran held a review meeting with officials of the district administration regarding the preparations for the fair.

The Surajkund fair plays an important role in taking Haryana's cultural heritage to the international platform, Ramachandran said.