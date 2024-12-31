Four Workers Killed After Massive Fire At Surat Steel Plant

Surat: At least four workers were killed after a fire broke out at a steel plant in Surat's Hazira industrial area on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident occurred at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India's), Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

"We have learnt that the fire spread in one section of the plant after burning coal suddenly spilled over. The resultant blaze killed four laborers, who were on a lift at that time in the plant," he said.

Further probe into the incident will be carried out by the police as well as the factory inspector, he said. An official of the Hazira police station said no accidental death report has been filed so far.

Of the four persons who lost their lives, the bodies of three victims have been brought to the civil hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the company said the incident took place at the Corex plant due to equipment failure.

"We are sorry to report an accident at COREX plant due to an equipment failure at AMNS Hazira Operations. The accident occurred around 6.00 pm today during the restart of the unit after shutdown. Four contractual workers of a private company performing maintenance on a lift (elevator) nearby were embroiled in the impact and could not survive," the spokesperson said in a statement.

One worker suffered a minor injury and was immediately shifted to a hospital on the premises of the plant and is recovering, it added.