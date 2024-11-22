Suspected Crude Bomb Explodes Outside School in West Bengal Near India-Bangladesh Border

North 24 Parganas: A massive explosion near the India-Bangladesh border, suspected to be a crude bomb, occurred outside a school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday. According to the West Bengal police the massive explosion took place outside a school leaving as many as two children injured. A senior police official of the West Bengal police confirmed the incident saying that a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the blast.

The police said that both the students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the two students of class 5 were playing outside their school at Kharua in Bongaon, which is located near the India-Bangladesh border. While playing outside the school, they came across the object lying amid a heap of stone chips. As they touched it, there was a loud explosion.

The two children sustained injuries on their hands and were immediately taken to the nearby health centre. Their condition was stable, police said.

Samples were collected by the police from the spot for forensic tests.