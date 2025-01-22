Published 18:08 IST, January 22nd 2025
'Suspicion of Fire': What Led to Jalgaon Train Accident Which Claimed 8 Lives
Passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express train in Jalgaon District resulting in death of several persons.
Jalgaon: Passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express train in Jalgaon District resulting in the death of at least eight persons.
According to officials, the passengers were outside their coaches suspecting some fire in the train.
Railway officials and other staff have reached the spot.
More details awaited.
This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.
Updated 18:23 IST, January 22nd 2025