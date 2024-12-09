Published 10:08 IST, December 9th 2024
Bomb Found on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Security Beefed Up
A suspicious bag was found on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at TCP Palhallan in Baramulla.
Suspicious bag found on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Traffic Suspended, Bomb Squad on Spot | Image: ANI
Baramulla: A suspicious bag was found on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at TCP Palhallan in Baramulla. Personnel from the Police and Army came on site to ascertain the object. Security forces
are deployed at the spot.
An explosive device (IED) planted along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at Palpora Palhallan in the Pattan area of Baramulla District has been detected and defused by joint forces. The road is now open for traffic.
More information is awaited…
Updated 10:19 IST, December 9th 2024