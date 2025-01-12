‘Swami Vivekananda Also Said People Need Bread More Than Religion’: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that Swami Vivekananda had said that the people of the country need bread more than religion.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, celebrated as 'National Youth Day', the Samajwadi chief said, "Swami ji had said that the people of the country need bread more than religion. Explaining religious things to the poor will be wrong in today's time."

'Vivekananda Said People Need Bread More Than Religion'

Yadav said that Vivekananda first introduced India to the whole world by becoming a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

“At that time, no saint, no guru would have given the introduction of India that Vivekananda gave,” he said.

The SP leader urged the youth to read more about Swami Vivekananda.

"Today's youth needs to understand the words of Vivekananda. Knowing about Swami Vivekananda, reading about him, and applying what he said in our lives will be a true tribute to him," he said.

Jan 12: Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

The landmark speech given by Vivekananda at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism.