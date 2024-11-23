Swara Bhasker's EVM Cry after Husband Fawad Ahmed Trails in Anushakti Nagar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker questioned Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the trends of 19 rounds of voting in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar showed husband and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Fawad Ahmed trailing.

Ahmed is currently behind Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Sana Malik by more than 3,000 votes as the counting nears its conclusion with 1 round of voting still left.

"In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by

@FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead.", wrote Bhaskar on X