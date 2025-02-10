Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tabling CAG reports in Delhi Assembly Will Expose AAP Govt's Corruption: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

Published 00:01 IST, February 10th 2025

Tabling CAG reports in Delhi Assembly Will Expose AAP Govt's Corruption: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said AAP government's corruption will be exposed once the 14 CAG reports on city administration are tabled in the Delhi Assembly

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP leader Vijender Gupta | Image: X

New Delhi: The AAP government's corruption will be exposed once the 14 CAG reports on city administration are tabled in the Delhi Assembly, the BJP 's Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said on Sunday.

The Delhi government did not present a single Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the assembly during the past five years, he said in a statement.

Once these reports are finally disclosed, the AAP government's wrongdoings will come to light, he asserted.

Gupta -- the opposition leader in the outgoing assembly -- slammed the AAP government for withholding the reports and said, "Opposition MLAs had to struggle to have those tabled in the assembly." Despite raising the issue during multiple sessions, "we were met with hostility from previous ruling party MLAs instead of receiving a proper response", he alleged.

Gupta and six BJP MLAs filed a petition in Delhi High Court last year, seeking its direction to the speaker to call a session of the assembly for tabling the CAG reports.

Gupta also accused the AAP government of deliberately withholding the reports out of fear that those would expose the corruption within the administration.

In an appeal to the public, Gupta said, "I request the people of Delhi to carefully read, listen to, and watch the reports when those are made public." "See for yourself how AAP misgoverned for 10 years. Do not let it get away -- those responsible will soon be held accountable," he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Delhi, he said, "Better days for the city have begun and the BJP government will soon fulfil every promise made in its election manifesto." The BJP swept to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5. The results were announced on Saturday. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:19 IST, February 10th 2025

BJP Congress

