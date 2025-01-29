'Take Bath at Nearest Ghats, Avoid Rumours': Yogi Adityanath's Appeal to Devotees After Stampede

Prayagraj: After a stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X. In his message, he urged devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

“Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order,” CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post. He also noted that bathing facilities were available at all the ghats of the Sangam. “Do not pay any attention to rumours,” he added.

Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

CM Yogi's Address to Media

In an address to the media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the stampede-like situation occurred due to the large crowd gathered in Akhada Marg. He mentioned that the incident took place between 1 AM and 2 AM and assured that arrangements have been made for the Amrit Snan.

CM Yogi emphasized that the administration acted swiftly to prevent casualties, and the injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

He also shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called him four times since morning, and that the Home Minister and other leaders have contacted the state government for updates.

‘The Situation Is Under Control’

Reassuring devotees, CM Yogi stated that the situation in Prayagraj is currently normal, adding that over 3 crore people have taken the holy bath since this morning, despite the incident.

He urged people to remain calm and assured them that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure their safety. He also emphasized that the Akhadas will undertake the Amrit Snan only when the footfall decreases.

“I appeal to the people of the country not to panic. We are here for the people. Do not believe in rumors,” he said.

With the Sangam already packed due to Mauni Amavasya, he urged devotees to take a holy dip at the nearest ghats, assuring that arrangements have been made across multiple ghats.

“It is not necessary to come to the Sangam area. Special trains will continue to run for devotees, and there will be no cancellations,” he added.

Finally, CM Yogi appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities to maintain order.

PM Modi Closely Monitoring the Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji on Wednesday appealed to all devotees not to insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat after the stampede-like situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh, which was caused by large crowds. In a self-recorded video, Rambhadracharya Ji urged devotees to remain in their camps.

“I appeal to all devotees that, because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. For now, they should stay in their camps and prioritize their safety,” Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said.

The various Akharas have also appealed to devotees to take the holy dip at the nearest ghat. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, “The number of gathered devotees is more than anticipated… I appeal to the people that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh, hence they may take a bath at any ghat and not just the Triveni Ghat.”

Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati added, “Everyone is asked to take a dip at their nearest Ganga Ghat. PM Narendra Modi has spoken to CM Yogi Adityanath twice in the last hour and is in constant touch. The administration is actively working.”

Meanwhile, the Akharas, which had originally called off the Amrit Snan, have now stated that as the crowds at their ghats have decreased, they would go for the holy dip later in the day.