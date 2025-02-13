Tamil Nadu Horror: Dalit Student’s Hands Severed in Brutal Attack by Upper Caste Men

Melapidavur: A Dalit student was attacked in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district by three upper-caste Hindu men. The victim, a third-year student at a government college, was assaulted while returning home on his uncle Bhoominathan’s Royal Enfield motorbike on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother alleged that her son was subjected to casteist slurs before being physically assaulted. Bystanders rushed to his aid and took him to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused have been identified as Vinoth, Aadhi Eeswaran, and Vallarasu. They were arrested after a complaint was filed.

The SIPCOT police have registered a case under multiple sections, including 294(b), 126, 118(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to crimes such as singing, reciting, or uttering obscene songs or words in public places, wrongful restraint, causing grievous hurt, and criminal intimidation. Additionally, charges under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been applied.

A further investigation into the incident is underway.