Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Shut in Chennai & 11 Districts Amid Heavy Shower, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Chennai: Amid heavy rains lashing Tamil Nadu, schools in several districts, including Chennai, will remain closed on Thursday, December 12, as a precautionary measure. The decision, announced by district collectors, comes as parts of the state continue to receive significant rainfall.

In Tirunelveli, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan declared a holiday for classes I to V, while other districts such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram, and Mayiladuthurai have also shut schools. Both schools and colleges will be closed in Tiruvannamalai, while in districts like Karur, Vellore, and Ranipet, only schools will remain shut. Exams at Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore have been postponed.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded in Many Areas

The state has witnessed widespread rainfall, with Karaikal recording 8 cm in the last 24 hours. Other areas, including Adiramapattinam, Vriddhachalam, Nagapattinam, and parts of Chennai, received between 5-7 cm of rain, according to weather reports.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also expected. Neighboring regions such as Kerala , Mahe, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are under yellow and orange alerts as well.

The IMD stated that a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is moving toward the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts and is likely to bring more rainfall.

Emergency Measures on Standby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state emergency services have been deployed in several districts to mitigate potential damage. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea till December 13.

Second Round of School Closures this Season

This is the second instance of schools being closed in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall in recent weeks. In November, similar disruptions were reported in districts like Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam.