Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tax Reduction Not Linked To Trump Tariff War, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman

Published 23:46 IST, February 1st 2025

Tax Reduction Not Linked To Trump Tariff War, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed concerns about the impact of the expected Trump tariff war on India's economy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tax Reduction Not Linked To Trump Tariff War, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman | Image: X Handle, GST Counci

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed concerns about the impact of the expected Trump tariff war on India's economy. Sitharaman, while announcing the reduction in tax, didn't explicitly link it to the anticipated tariff war. She said that it was not implemented taking into consideration the United States tariff threat. 

Sitharaman's statement comes in response to US President Donald Trump's comments about India being a "tariff abuser". The Indian government has been proactive in addressing trade concerns, and the finance minister's statement reflects this approach.

The reduction in tax is part of the Indian government's efforts to boost economic growth and stimulate domestic demand. While the move is not directly linked to the expected Trump tariff war, it demonstrates India's willingness to adapt to changing global trade dynamics.


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:46 IST, February 1st 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: