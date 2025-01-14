Published 17:10 IST, January 14th 2025
Teenage Girl Assaults, Abuses Auto Driver After Asked To Pay Fare, Video Is Viral
A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur is seen thrashing, abusing an auto driver allegedly after the latter demanded her to pay the fare.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mirzapur: A video is going viral on social media showing a teenage girl thrashing an auto driver allegedly after he demanded her to pay the fare.
In over a minute long video, the girl can be seen grabbing the auto driver with his collar, continues to slap him, pull his clothes. The girl is seen agitated so much that she further climbs on the driver seat as she kept beating and abusing the driver.
The auto driver maintained his calm and kept saying, “I haven't said you anything… (humne aapko kuch nahi kaha hai, Madam)".
The main cause of this brawl is yet to be investigated.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:10 IST, January 14th 2025