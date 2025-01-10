Telangana Accident: Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Suryapet, Kills 5 Migrant Workers From Odisha

Suryapet: In a tragic accident in Telangana's Suryapet district on Friday, a private bus carrying migrant workers from Odisha rammed into a stationary truck, killing five workers and injuring 16 others. The accident occurred near Ilapuram in Chivvemla mandal when the bus driver failed to notice the truck parked by the roadside. On information, the Telangana police rushed to the spot and initiated legal action into the matter.

According to the police, the victims, residents of Rayagada in Odisha, were on their way to Hyderabad in search of work. Of five deceased, four people died on the spot, while one injured worker succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The private bus was carrying 32 people, mostly labourers heading to Hyderabad through an agency for work.

The Telangana police of the Suryapet district are investigating the cause of the accident, including the possibility of a tyre burst leading to the collision. As per the eyewitnesses, the bus driver lost control after the tyre burst and rammed into the parked truck, while others claimed the tyre burst occurred after the collision.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the Suryapet-Khammam highway, and police deployed a crane to remove the badly mangled bus from the road. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

This incident highlights the dangers of parked vehicles on highways, which have caused many accidents in recent months, mostly occurring during night hours. The motorists are urging highway authorities to take action against those parking vehicles on highways without proper precautions.