Telangana Horror: Woman Constable, 29, Murdered by Brother Over Suspected Honour Killing

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman constable was murdered allegedly by her brother in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam on Monday in a suspected case of honour killing.

According to the police, the woman's husband in a complaint accused her brother of killing her as he was against their inter-caste marriage.

The officials asserted that the accused was allegedly hatching a plan to eliminate his sister for a week "as he did not like the couple's inter-caste marriage".

They further added that as part of the plan the brother deputed a person to keep an eye on the woman and later hit her with a two-wheeler and stabbed her in the neck.

The accused has been apprehended.

Police had earlier conducted counselling for the family members of the couple given the inter-caste marriage. A murder case was registered.

The incident happened when the woman, working at Hayathnagar police station was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler, an official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

The woman’s husband said he called up his wife after leaving for work on Monday morning and during the call she told him that "my brother has come to kill me" and that the call got disconnected.

The victim, who does not have parents, visited the village to meet her mother-in-law on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the victim's husband told TV channels that his wife's brother and other family members were opposed to their marriage as the couple belonged to different castes.

He claimed they were also threatened with dire consequences by her brother as they had got married last month against their will, adding she was not murdered over a land dispute.

"It (attack) was planned. She was killed for inter-caste marriage and not over the land issue," the woman's husband alleged.