Telangana Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 12 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Telangana: Parts of city will face 12-hour power cut on Saturday, December 28, due to some maintenance work by state power department. The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 11am to 11pm.

In addition, several areas of the combined Karimnagar district are expected to face interruption in power supply for about half-an-hour as the Grid India is planning to conduct a mock exercise between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to prepare for any emergency that involves restoration of supply in the event of total failure of power supply in all the States of the southern region.

