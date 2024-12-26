Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:58 IST, December 26th 2024

Telangana Shocker: Woman Constable, Two Others Found Dead in Lake

Three bodies, including that of a woman police constable and a sub-inspector, were found under mysterious circumstances in a lake in Kamareddy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman constable, two others found dead in lake in Telangana | Image: PTI/representative

Hyderabad: Three bodies, including that of a woman police constable and a sub-inspector, were found under mysterious circumstances in a lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The police launched a search operation after learning that the three individuals had been missing since late Wednesday afternoon.

Based on mobile phone location data, they discovered the bodies of the woman constable and a computer operator in a lake in Sadashivnagar mandal during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The body of the SHO of Bhiknoor police station was subsequently found in the lake on Thursday morning, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma told the media.

A thorough inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths, Sharma said, adding that the exact cause will be ascertained following the post-mortem examination.

The woman constable was stationed at Bibipet police station.

Further investigation will reveal the events leading to their deaths, police added.


(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:58 IST, December 26th 2024

Recommended

Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Pope Brings Holy Year and Message of Hope to Rome's Main Prison
World News
PM Interacts With Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
India News
4 Days on, Rat Miners Step in to Rescue 3.5-Yr-Old Stuck in Raj Borewell
India News
Baby John Trails Pushpa 2, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas
Entertainment News
Cong MLA Among 21 Held for Attacking Policemen During Protest in Gujarat
India News
Row Over Cong Banners Showing Distorted India Map, BJP Strongly Reacts
India News
Does Sipping Tea, Coffee Reduce Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?
Health News
INDI Tussle: AAP Warns Congress, Seeks Action Against Ajay Maken
India News
PM Modi Calls for Equipping Youths with Skills in Emerging Technologies
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.