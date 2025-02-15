Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Telangana Tragedy: Two Killed, 5 Injured As Granite-carrying Vehicle Overturns in Khammam

Updated 01:00 IST, February 15th 2025

Telangana Tragedy: Two Killed, 5 Injured As Granite-carrying Vehicle Overturns in Khammam

Two persons died on the spot and five others were injured after a granite-carrying vehicle overturned in Telangana's Khammam.

Reported by: Digital Desk
2 killed in Telangana as granite-carrying vehicle overturns | Image: Representational

Khammam: In a tragic accident, two persons died on the spot and five others were injured after a granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway in Mudigonda of Khammam district, police said. 

Police said that five people have also been injured in the incident.. 

 "A granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway. Two workers died on the spot after granite fell on them, and five others were injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre," police said. 

A case has been registered, and the bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre for further proceedings.

 

Published 01:00 IST, February 15th 2025

