Telangana Tragedy: Two Killed, 5 Injured As Granite-carrying Vehicle Overturns in Khammam

Khammam: In a tragic accident, two persons died on the spot and five others were injured after a granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway in Mudigonda of Khammam district, police said.

"A granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway. Two workers died on the spot after granite fell on them, and five others were injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre," police said.