Updated 01:00 IST, February 15th 2025
Telangana Tragedy: Two Killed, 5 Injured As Granite-carrying Vehicle Overturns in Khammam
Two persons died on the spot and five others were injured after a granite-carrying vehicle overturned in Telangana's Khammam.
- India News
- 1 min read
Share
Khammam: In a tragic accident, two persons died on the spot and five others were injured after a granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway in Mudigonda of Khammam district, police said.
Police said that five people have also been injured in the incident..
"A granite-carrying vehicle overturned on the Kodad National Highway. Two workers died on the spot after granite fell on them, and five others were injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre," police said.
A case has been registered, and the bodies have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre for further proceedings.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 01:00 IST, February 15th 2025