Telangana: Two Youngsters Killed in Road Accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): An accident occurred last night in the HUDA layout in Tellapur, under the Kolluru police station boundaries in Hyderabad, killing two young people.

Speaking to ANI, K. Ravinder, inspector of the Kolluru police station, said, "A fatal accident occurred last night around 10 pm involving a tipper and two youngsters on a bike. As the tipper was making a U-turn from the left, the speeding bike collided with it."

"The two riders, aged 18, suffered severe injuries and were rushed to Medicare Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment," Ravinder told ANI.