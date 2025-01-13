Published 20:23 IST, January 13th 2025
Ten Dogs Charred to Death in House Fire in MP's Jabalpur
Jabalpur: At least ten dogs were charred to death after a fire broke out at a deserted house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.
The blaze erupted at a house in the Sanjeevani Nagar locality on Sunday evening, an official said.
Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Patel of Sanjeevani Nagar police station said.
He said no person was in the house when the fire broke out.
Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge, BD Dwivedi, said the house was rented by one Kajal Kundu, and a probe is underway into the incident. PTI COR ADU ARU
