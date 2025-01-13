Search icon
Published 20:23 IST, January 13th 2025

Ten Dogs Charred to Death in House Fire in MP's Jabalpur

Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Patel of Sanjeevani Nagar police station said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued. | Image: Representative image

Jabalpur: At least ten dogs were charred to death after a fire broke out at a deserted house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at a house in the Sanjeevani Nagar locality on Sunday evening, an official said.

Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Patel of Sanjeevani Nagar police station said.

He said no person was in the house when the fire broke out.

Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge, BD Dwivedi, said the house was rented by one Kajal Kundu, and a probe is underway into the incident. PTI COR ADU ARU

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:23 IST, January 13th 2025

