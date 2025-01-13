Ten Dogs Charred to Death in House Fire in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: At least ten dogs were charred to death after a fire broke out at a deserted house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at a house in the Sanjeevani Nagar locality on Sunday evening, an official said.

Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Patel of Sanjeevani Nagar police station said.

He said no person was in the house when the fire broke out.