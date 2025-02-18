Tesla Begins Hiring in India After PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting- Check Job Openings

Tesla Inc. has begun its hiring process in India following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk in the United States. On Monday, the Musk-owned company announced that it is seeking candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end positions, according to job postings recently uploaded by the company on its LinkedIn page.

Five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, are available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings—such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist—are for Mumbai.

Here are the job postings:

- Inside Sales Advisor

- Customer Support Supervisor

- Customer Support Specialist

- Service Advisor

- Order Operations Specialist

- Service Manager

- Tesla Advisor

- Parts Advisor

- Business Operations Analyst

- Store Manager

- Service Technician

Tesla and India: A Long-Standing Relationship with Setbacks

India recently reduced the basic customs duty (BCD) on luxury vehicles costing more than $40,000 from 110% to 70%.

This move may have played a role in Tesla’s renewed interest in India, offering a potential opportunity for the company to test the market while bypassing some of the previous barriers.

However, this renewed interest isn’t without its setbacks. Back in May 2024, Musk had canceled his planned visit to India, citing “heavy obligations,” and suggested that he would visit at a later time. To date, that visit has yet to take place, but the company’s recent job postings signal that Tesla could be laying the groundwork for a more substantial entry into the Indian market.

Why India Could Be Key for Tesla’s Future Growth

While India’s EV market remains small compared to China’s, with sales reaching just under 100,000 units in 2024 compared to China’s 11 million, the country presents a growing opportunity for Tesla.