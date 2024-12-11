Thailand to Implement E-Visa for Indians, Offering 60-Day Stay from January 1

New Delhi: Thailand's e-Visa will be available for Indian passport holders starting January 1,2025. However the existing 60-day visa exemption for Indian travellers will remain in effect. The announcement came from The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi. Applicants i.e. non-Thai nationals, must apply for all types of visas at the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th. Applicants will have to choose to pay a visa fee for which the respective Embassy and Consulate-Generals will provide details on their offline payment options. Under all circumstances the Visa fees are non-refundable.