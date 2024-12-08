Thane Horror: Teacher Sexually Abuses Minor Boys in Coaching Centre, Arrested

Thane: A 35-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three boys from a coaching centre for underprivileged children in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police on Friday apprehended the accused who allegedly forced the boys to give him massages, touched them inappropriately and recorded obscene videos of them, senior inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Ambernath police station said.

The abuse came to light when the boys, in the age group of nine to 15 years, discontinued their classes in September and refused to return to the centre, he said.

Eventually, one of the victims confided in his family. The institute's administration filed a complaint with the police on Friday.

The police have seized electronic devices from the teacher's house and are verifying the content of the videos found on the devices, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.