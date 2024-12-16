Search icon
Published 10:52 IST, December 16th 2024

Maharashtra Shocker: Thane Man Booked For Raping 6-yr-Old Daughter

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Shocker | Image: ANI

Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The 42-year-old accused, resident of Dombivli area, committed the offence on multiple occasions since June this year whenever the child was alone at home, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said without giving more details.

Based on a complaint by the man's wife, a case was registered against him on Saturday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

