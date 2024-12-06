Search icon
Published 16:35 IST, December 6th 2024

Thane: Mob Booked for Vandalising Ambivali Station, Pelting Stones

Several people have been booked in Thane district for allegedly vandalising Ambivali railway station and pelting stones.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mob booked for vandalising Ambivali station in Thane | Image: X/ @TurboLeaks

Thane: Several people have been booked in Thane district for allegedly vandalising Ambivali railway station and pelting stones, an official said on Friday.

On Wednesday night, a team from MIDC police station in Mumbai had gone to Ambivali to arrest a suspect but had to face stone pelting from a mob of more than 30, resulting in an assistant inspector and two constables getting injured.

Around the same time, a mob from the area entered Ambivali station, squatted on the railway tracks and pelted stones at the station master's office and ticketing windows, the official said.

"We registered a separate FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act and Railways Act in connection with the mob violence in Ambivali station. We have charged the mob with unlawful assembly, rioting, acts endangering life or personal safety of others apart from other offences," Kalyan railway police station senior inspector Pandhari Kandhe said. 

With PTI Inputs

